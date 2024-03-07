News & Insights

Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: ON, TXN, VKTX

March 07, 2024 — 03:18 pm EST

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in ON Semiconductor Corp (Symbol: ON), where a total volume of 39,230 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.9 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 61.4% of ON's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $92 strike call option expiring March 15, 2024, with 2,412 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 241,200 underlying shares of ON. Below is a chart showing ON's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $92 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

Texas Instruments Inc. (Symbol: TXN) options are showing a volume of 27,528 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 60.1% of TXN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $175 strike call option expiring March 08, 2024, with 5,188 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 518,800 underlying shares of TXN. Below is a chart showing TXN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $175 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And Viking Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: VKTX) saw options trading volume of 62,279 contracts, representing approximately 6.2 million underlying shares or approximately 57.9% of VKTX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $110 strike call option expiring April 19, 2024, with 4,437 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 443,700 underlying shares of VKTX. Below is a chart showing VKTX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for ON options, TXN options, or VKTX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
