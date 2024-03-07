Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: ON, TXN, VKTX

Texas Instruments Inc. (Symbol: TXN) options are showing a volume of 27,528 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 60.1% of TXN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $175 strike call option expiring March 08, 2024, with 5,188 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 518,800 underlying shares of TXN. Below is a chart showing TXN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $175 strike highlighted in orange:
And Viking Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: VKTX) saw options trading volume of 62,279 contracts, representing approximately 6.2 million underlying shares or approximately 57.9% of VKTX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $110 strike call option expiring April 19, 2024, with 4,437 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 443,700 underlying shares of VKTX. Below is a chart showing VKTX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for ON options, TXN options, or VKTX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: LAD YTD Return
Institutional Holders of CMFN
CTSO Historical Stock Prices
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.