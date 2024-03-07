Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: ON, TXN, VKTX

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in ON Semiconductor Corp (Symbol: ON), where a total volume of 39,230 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.9 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 61.4% of ON's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $92 strike call option expiring March 15, 2024 , with 2,412 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 241,200 underlying shares of ON. Below is a chart showing ON's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $92 strike highlighted in orange:

Texas Instruments Inc. (Symbol: TXN) options are showing a volume of 27,528 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 60.1% of TXN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $175 strike call option expiring March 08, 2024, with 5,188 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 518,800 underlying shares of TXN. Below is a chart showing TXN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $175 strike highlighted in orange:

And Viking Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: VKTX) saw options trading volume of 62,279 contracts, representing approximately 6.2 million underlying shares or approximately 57.9% of VKTX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $110 strike call option expiring April 19, 2024, with 4,437 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 443,700 underlying shares of VKTX. Below is a chart showing VKTX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

