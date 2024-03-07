Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: NVDA, NFLX, FOXA

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in NVIDIA Corp (Symbol: NVDA), where a total of 1.4 million contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 137.9 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 249.3% of NVDA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 55.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $920 strike call option expiring March 08, 2024 , with 53,667 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 5.4 million underlying shares of NVDA. Below is a chart showing NVDA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $920 strike highlighted in orange:

Netflix Inc (Symbol: NFLX) options are showing a volume of 39,639 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 111.5% of NFLX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $650 strike call option expiring March 15, 2024, with 2,378 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 237,800 underlying shares of NFLX. Below is a chart showing NFLX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $650 strike highlighted in orange:

And Fox Corp (Symbol: FOXA) options are showing a volume of 41,660 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 100.8% of FOXA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $37 strike call option expiring July 19, 2024, with 22,198 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares of FOXA. Below is a chart showing FOXA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $37 strike highlighted in orange:

