Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: NVDA, NFLX, FOXA

Netflix Inc (Symbol: NFLX) options are showing a volume of 39,639 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 111.5% of NFLX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $650 strike call option expiring March 15, 2024, with 2,378 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 237,800 underlying shares of NFLX. Below is a chart showing NFLX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $650 strike highlighted in orange:
And Fox Corp (Symbol: FOXA) options are showing a volume of 41,660 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 100.8% of FOXA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $37 strike call option expiring July 19, 2024, with 22,198 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares of FOXA. Below is a chart showing FOXA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $37 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for NVDA options, NFLX options, or FOXA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
