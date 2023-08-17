News & Insights

Markets
NOW

Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: NOW, MCD, SCHW

August 17, 2023 — 03:26 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in ServiceNow Inc (Symbol: NOW), where a total volume of 7,714 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 771,400 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 59% of NOW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $620 strike call option expiring August 18, 2023, with 2,040 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 204,000 underlying shares of NOW. Below is a chart showing NOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $620 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

McDonald's Corp (Symbol: MCD) saw options trading volume of 13,633 contracts, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares or approximately 57% of MCD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $295 strike call option expiring August 18, 2023, with 1,235 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 123,500 underlying shares of MCD. Below is a chart showing MCD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $295 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

And The Charles Schwab Corporation (Symbol: SCHW) saw options trading volume of 45,123 contracts, representing approximately 4.5 million underlying shares or approximately 55.5% of SCHW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring September 15, 2023, with 2,864 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 286,400 underlying shares of SCHW. Below is a chart showing SCHW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for NOW options, MCD options, or SCHW options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 CCOI Historical Stock Prices
 Funds Holding BYBK
 INGN Stock Predictions

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

NOW
MCD
SCHW

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.