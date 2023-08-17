Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: NOW, MCD, SCHW

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in ServiceNow Inc (Symbol: NOW), where a total volume of 7,714 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 771,400 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 59% of NOW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $620 strike call option expiring August 18, 2023, with 2,040 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 204,000 underlying shares of NOW. Below is a chart showing NOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $620 strike highlighted in orange:
McDonald's Corp (Symbol: MCD) saw options trading volume of 13,633 contracts, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares or approximately 57% of MCD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $295 strike call option expiring August 18, 2023, with 1,235 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 123,500 underlying shares of MCD. Below is a chart showing MCD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $295 strike highlighted in orange:
And The Charles Schwab Corporation (Symbol: SCHW) saw options trading volume of 45,123 contracts, representing approximately 4.5 million underlying shares or approximately 55.5% of SCHW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring September 15, 2023, with 2,864 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 286,400 underlying shares of SCHW. Below is a chart showing SCHW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:
