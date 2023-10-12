Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: NFLX, CMG, NVDA

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Netflix Inc (Symbol: NFLX), where a total volume of 177,929 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 17.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 330.1% of NFLX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $360 strike put option expiring October 13, 2023, with 14,277 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of NFLX. Below is a chart showing NFLX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $360 strike highlighted in orange:
Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (Symbol: CMG) options are showing a volume of 6,517 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 651,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 288.5% of CMG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 225,875 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $1840 strike call option expiring October 13, 2023, with 190 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 19,000 underlying shares of CMG. Below is a chart showing CMG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1840 strike highlighted in orange:
And NVIDIA Corp (Symbol: NVDA) options are showing a volume of 1.1 million contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 113.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 270.5% of NVDA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 41.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $475 strike call option expiring October 13, 2023, with 102,354 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 10.2 million underlying shares of NVDA. Below is a chart showing NVDA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $475 strike highlighted in orange:
