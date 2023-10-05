Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: NFLX, BKNG, BA

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Netflix Inc (Symbol: NFLX), where a total volume of 121,699 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 12.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 239.2% of NFLX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $365 strike put option expiring October 06, 2023, with 6,523 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 652,300 underlying shares of NFLX. Below is a chart showing NFLX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $365 strike highlighted in orange:
Booking Holdings Inc (Symbol: BKNG) saw options trading volume of 4,960 contracts, representing approximately 496,000 underlying shares or approximately 197.1% of BKNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 251,615 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $2400 strike put option expiring November 17, 2023, with 300 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 30,000 underlying shares of BKNG. Below is a chart showing BKNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2400 strike highlighted in orange:
And Boeing Co. (Symbol: BA) options are showing a volume of 84,077 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 8.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 174.7% of BA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $230 strike put option expiring October 20, 2023, with 8,617 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 861,700 underlying shares of BA. Below is a chart showing BA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $230 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for NFLX options, BKNG options, or BA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
