Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: NEE, AXP, YEXT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in NextEra Energy Inc (Symbol: NEE), where a total of 50,038 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 5.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 61.2% of NEE's average daily trading volume over the past month of 8.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $72.50 strike put option expiring September 15, 2023, with 31,868 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.2 million underlying shares of NEE. Below is a chart showing NEE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $72.50 strike highlighted in orange:

American Express Co. (Symbol: AXP) saw options trading volume of 14,333 contracts, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares or approximately 56.8% of AXP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $155 strike put option expiring September 15, 2023, with 2,516 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 251,600 underlying shares of AXP. Below is a chart showing AXP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $155 strike highlighted in orange:

And Yext Inc (Symbol: YEXT) saw options trading volume of 5,461 contracts, representing approximately 546,100 underlying shares or approximately 56% of YEXT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 975,800 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $12.50 strike call option expiring September 15, 2023, with 2,167 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 216,700 underlying shares of YEXT. Below is a chart showing YEXT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12.50 strike highlighted in orange:

