Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: MSTR, UPST, IGT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in MicroStrategy Inc. (Symbol: MSTR), where a total of 33,144 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 500% of MSTR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 662,860 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $310 strike call option expiring February 17, 2023, with 2,107 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 210,700 underlying shares of MSTR. Below is a chart showing MSTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $310 strike highlighted in orange:

Upstart Holdings Inc (Symbol: UPST) saw options trading volume of 240,430 contracts, representing approximately 24.0 million underlying shares or approximately 368.8% of UPST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring February 03, 2023, with 12,894 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of UPST. Below is a chart showing UPST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

And International Game Technology PLC (Symbol: IGT) options are showing a volume of 25,792 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 298% of IGT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 865,520 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $28 strike call option expiring February 17, 2023, with 15,003 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of IGT. Below is a chart showing IGT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $28 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for MSTR options, UPST options, or IGT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.