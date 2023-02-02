Markets
MSTR

Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: MSTR, UPST, IGT

February 02, 2023 — 03:21 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in MicroStrategy Inc. (Symbol: MSTR), where a total of 33,144 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 500% of MSTR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 662,860 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $310 strike call option expiring February 17, 2023, with 2,107 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 210,700 underlying shares of MSTR. Below is a chart showing MSTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $310 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

Upstart Holdings Inc (Symbol: UPST) saw options trading volume of 240,430 contracts, representing approximately 24.0 million underlying shares or approximately 368.8% of UPST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring February 03, 2023, with 12,894 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of UPST. Below is a chart showing UPST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

And International Game Technology PLC (Symbol: IGT) options are showing a volume of 25,792 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 298% of IGT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 865,520 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $28 strike call option expiring February 17, 2023, with 15,003 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of IGT. Below is a chart showing IGT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $28 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for MSTR options, UPST options, or IGT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Diagnostics Dividend Stocks
 SOUN YTD Return
 Institutional Holders of CRNX

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MSTR
UPST
IGT

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.