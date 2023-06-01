Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: MSTR, JWN, COIN

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in MicroStrategy Inc. (Symbol: MSTR), where a total of 11,395 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 138.8% of MSTR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 820,815 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $297.50 strike put option expiring June 02, 2023, with 478 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 47,800 underlying shares of MSTR. Below is a chart showing MSTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $297.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Nordstrom, Inc. (Symbol: JWN) saw options trading volume of 59,202 contracts, representing approximately 5.9 million underlying shares or approximately 135% of JWN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $15 strike put option expiring July 21, 2023, with 16,921 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares of JWN. Below is a chart showing JWN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

And Coinbase Global Inc (Symbol: COIN) saw options trading volume of 136,035 contracts, representing approximately 13.6 million underlying shares or approximately 117.7% of COIN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring June 02, 2023, with 9,666 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 966,600 underlying shares of COIN. Below is a chart showing COIN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for MSTR options, JWN options, or COIN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.