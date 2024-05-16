Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: MSFT, BYND, GEO

Beyond Meat Inc (Symbol: BYND) options are showing a volume of 32,280 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 87.8% of BYND's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring June 21, 2024, with 6,747 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 674,700 underlying shares of BYND. Below is a chart showing BYND's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:
And GEO Group Inc (Symbol: GEO) saw options trading volume of 21,258 contracts, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares or approximately 85.5% of GEO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $12 strike put option expiring June 21, 2024, with 6,002 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 600,200 underlying shares of GEO. Below is a chart showing GEO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12 strike highlighted in orange:
