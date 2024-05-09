Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: MS, MSFT, LOW

Microsoft Corporation (Symbol: MSFT) saw options trading volume of 106,686 contracts, representing approximately 10.7 million underlying shares or approximately 50.9% of MSFT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 20.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $435 strike call option expiring May 17, 2024, with 8,783 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 878,300 underlying shares of MSFT. Below is a chart showing MSFT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $435 strike highlighted in orange:
And Lowe's Companies Inc (Symbol: LOW) saw options trading volume of 8,460 contracts, representing approximately 846,000 underlying shares or approximately 43.5% of LOW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $222.50 strike put option expiring May 17, 2024, with 2,849 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 284,900 underlying shares of LOW. Below is a chart showing LOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $222.50 strike highlighted in orange:
