Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: MS, MSFT, LOW

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Morgan Stanley (Symbol: MS), where a total volume of 43,286 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 4.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 53.6% of MS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $97 strike call option expiring May 10, 2024 , with 6,658 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 665,800 underlying shares of MS. Below is a chart showing MS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $97 strike highlighted in orange:

Microsoft Corporation (Symbol: MSFT) saw options trading volume of 106,686 contracts, representing approximately 10.7 million underlying shares or approximately 50.9% of MSFT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 20.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $435 strike call option expiring May 17, 2024, with 8,783 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 878,300 underlying shares of MSFT. Below is a chart showing MSFT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $435 strike highlighted in orange:

And Lowe's Companies Inc (Symbol: LOW) saw options trading volume of 8,460 contracts, representing approximately 846,000 underlying shares or approximately 43.5% of LOW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $222.50 strike put option expiring May 17, 2024, with 2,849 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 284,900 underlying shares of LOW. Below is a chart showing LOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $222.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for MS options, MSFT options, or LOW options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

