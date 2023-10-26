Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: MRNA, AAPL, ENPH

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Moderna Inc (Symbol: MRNA), where a total of 53,201 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 5.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 134.7% of MRNA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $125 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 6,750 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 675,000 underlying shares of MRNA. Below is a chart showing MRNA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:

Apple Inc (Symbol: AAPL) options are showing a volume of 690,145 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 69.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 130.8% of AAPL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 52.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $170 strike call option expiring October 27, 2023, with 53,917 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 5.4 million underlying shares of AAPL. Below is a chart showing AAPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:

And Enphase Energy Inc. (Symbol: ENPH) saw options trading volume of 59,672 contracts, representing approximately 6.0 million underlying shares or approximately 129.5% of ENPH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $80 strike put option expiring October 27, 2023, with 4,978 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 497,800 underlying shares of ENPH. Below is a chart showing ENPH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

