Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: MRNA, AAPL, COIN

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Moderna Inc (Symbol: MRNA), where a total volume of 101,337 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 10.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 236.7% of MRNA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $140 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 5,140 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 514,000 underlying shares of MRNA. Below is a chart showing MRNA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:

Apple Inc (Symbol: AAPL) options are showing a volume of 1.1 million contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 113.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 210.2% of AAPL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 53.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $180 strike call option expiring November 03, 2023, with 70,933 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 7.1 million underlying shares of AAPL. Below is a chart showing AAPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:

And Coinbase Global Inc (Symbol: COIN) options are showing a volume of 172,775 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 17.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 202.7% of COIN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $70 strike put option expiring November 10, 2023, with 10,795 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of COIN. Below is a chart showing COIN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

