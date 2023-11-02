Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: MRNA, AAPL, COIN

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Moderna Inc (Symbol: MRNA), where a total volume of 101,337 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 10.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 236.7% of MRNA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $140 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 5,140 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 514,000 underlying shares of MRNA. Below is a chart showing MRNA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:
Apple Inc (Symbol: AAPL) options are showing a volume of 1.1 million contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 113.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 210.2% of AAPL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 53.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $180 strike call option expiring November 03, 2023, with 70,933 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 7.1 million underlying shares of AAPL. Below is a chart showing AAPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:
And Coinbase Global Inc (Symbol: COIN) options are showing a volume of 172,775 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 17.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 202.7% of COIN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $70 strike put option expiring November 10, 2023, with 10,795 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of COIN. Below is a chart showing COIN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for MRNA options, AAPL options, or COIN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: ACWI YTD Return
NPY Historical Stock Prices
Funds Holding MGM Resorts International
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.