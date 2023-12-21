News & Insights

Markets
MMM

Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: MMM, CHEF, ALL

December 21, 2023 — 03:21 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in 3M Co (Symbol: MMM), where a total of 17,676 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 44.3% of MMM's average daily trading volume over the past month of 4.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $106 strike call option expiring December 22, 2023, with 6,311 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 631,100 underlying shares of MMM. Below is a chart showing MMM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $106 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

Chefs' Warehouse Inc (Symbol: CHEF) saw options trading volume of 2,155 contracts, representing approximately 215,500 underlying shares or approximately 44% of CHEF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 489,450 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring April 19, 2024, with 1,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,000 underlying shares of CHEF. Below is a chart showing CHEF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

And Allstate Corp (Symbol: ALL) options are showing a volume of 6,488 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 648,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.4% of ALL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $160 strike call option expiring April 19, 2024, with 2,712 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 271,200 underlying shares of ALL. Below is a chart showing ALL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for MMM options, CHEF options, or ALL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Energy Stock Dividends
 TIGR shares outstanding history
 BMXC Options Chain

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MMM
CHEF
ALL

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.