Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: MMM, CHEF, ALL

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in 3M Co (Symbol: MMM), where a total of 17,676 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 44.3% of MMM's average daily trading volume over the past month of 4.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $106 strike call option expiring December 22, 2023, with 6,311 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 631,100 underlying shares of MMM. Below is a chart showing MMM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $106 strike highlighted in orange:
Chefs' Warehouse Inc (Symbol: CHEF) saw options trading volume of 2,155 contracts, representing approximately 215,500 underlying shares or approximately 44% of CHEF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 489,450 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring April 19, 2024, with 1,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,000 underlying shares of CHEF. Below is a chart showing CHEF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:
And Allstate Corp (Symbol: ALL) options are showing a volume of 6,488 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 648,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.4% of ALL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $160 strike call option expiring April 19, 2024, with 2,712 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 271,200 underlying shares of ALL. Below is a chart showing ALL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:
