Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: MET, HSY, MOS

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in MetLife Inc (Symbol: MET), where a total volume of 18,253 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 51.2% of MET's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $67.50 strike call option expiring February 16, 2024, with 15,315 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of MET. Below is a chart showing MET's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $67.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Hershey Company (Symbol: HSY) saw options trading volume of 6,759 contracts, representing approximately 675,900 underlying shares or approximately 50.2% of HSY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $220 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 2,140 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 214,000 underlying shares of HSY. Below is a chart showing HSY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $220 strike highlighted in orange:

And Mosaic Co (Symbol: MOS) options are showing a volume of 18,810 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.4% of MOS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $46.75 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 4,640 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 464,000 underlying shares of MOS. Below is a chart showing MOS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $46.75 strike highlighted in orange:

