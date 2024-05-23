Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: MCD, WGO, MDB

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in McDonald's Corp (Symbol: MCD), where a total of 23,793 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 70.9% of MCD's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $262.50 strike call option expiring May 31, 2024 , with 2,202 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 220,200 underlying shares of MCD. Below is a chart showing MCD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $262.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (Symbol: WGO) saw options trading volume of 3,064 contracts, representing approximately 306,400 underlying shares or approximately 69.6% of WGO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 440,540 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike put option expiring January 17, 2025, with 3,010 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 301,000 underlying shares of WGO. Below is a chart showing WGO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

And MongoDB Inc (Symbol: MDB) saw options trading volume of 6,522 contracts, representing approximately 652,200 underlying shares or approximately 68.6% of MDB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 950,980 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $365 strike call option expiring May 24, 2024, with 1,203 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 120,300 underlying shares of MDB. Below is a chart showing MDB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $365 strike highlighted in orange:

