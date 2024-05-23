News & Insights

MCD

Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: MCD, WGO, MDB

May 23, 2024 — 03:20 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in McDonald's Corp (Symbol: MCD), where a total of 23,793 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 70.9% of MCD's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $262.50 strike call option expiring May 31, 2024, with 2,202 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 220,200 underlying shares of MCD. Below is a chart showing MCD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $262.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (Symbol: WGO) saw options trading volume of 3,064 contracts, representing approximately 306,400 underlying shares or approximately 69.6% of WGO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 440,540 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike put option expiring January 17, 2025, with 3,010 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 301,000 underlying shares of WGO. Below is a chart showing WGO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And MongoDB Inc (Symbol: MDB) saw options trading volume of 6,522 contracts, representing approximately 652,200 underlying shares or approximately 68.6% of MDB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 950,980 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $365 strike call option expiring May 24, 2024, with 1,203 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 120,300 underlying shares of MDB. Below is a chart showing MDB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $365 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
