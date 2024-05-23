Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: MCD, WGO, MDB

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (Symbol: WGO) saw options trading volume of 3,064 contracts, representing approximately 306,400 underlying shares or approximately 69.6% of WGO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 440,540 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike put option expiring January 17, 2025, with 3,010 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 301,000 underlying shares of WGO. Below is a chart showing WGO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:
And MongoDB Inc (Symbol: MDB) saw options trading volume of 6,522 contracts, representing approximately 652,200 underlying shares or approximately 68.6% of MDB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 950,980 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $365 strike call option expiring May 24, 2024, with 1,203 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 120,300 underlying shares of MDB. Below is a chart showing MDB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $365 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for MCD options, WGO options, or MDB options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Funds Holding EBSB
Institutional Holders of FISI
Funds Holding SAND
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.