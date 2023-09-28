Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: MCD, ASAN, TTD

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in McDonald's Corp (Symbol: MCD), where a total volume of 27,969 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 110.8% of MCD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $290 strike put option expiring October 20, 2023, with 3,548 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 354,800 underlying shares of MCD. Below is a chart showing MCD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $290 strike highlighted in orange:

Asana Inc (Symbol: ASAN) options are showing a volume of 30,020 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 91.7% of ASAN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $18 strike call option expiring October 06, 2023, with 6,369 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 636,900 underlying shares of ASAN. Below is a chart showing ASAN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $18 strike highlighted in orange:

And The Trade Desk Inc (Symbol: TTD) saw options trading volume of 23,872 contracts, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares or approximately 75.7% of TTD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $79 strike call option expiring September 29, 2023, with 9,033 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 903,300 underlying shares of TTD. Below is a chart showing TTD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $79 strike highlighted in orange:

