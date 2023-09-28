Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: MCD, ASAN, TTD

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in McDonald's Corp (Symbol: MCD), where a total volume of 27,969 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 110.8% of MCD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $290 strike put option expiring October 20, 2023, with 3,548 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 354,800 underlying shares of MCD. Below is a chart showing MCD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $290 strike highlighted in orange:
Asana Inc (Symbol: ASAN) options are showing a volume of 30,020 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 91.7% of ASAN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $18 strike call option expiring October 06, 2023, with 6,369 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 636,900 underlying shares of ASAN. Below is a chart showing ASAN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $18 strike highlighted in orange:
And The Trade Desk Inc (Symbol: TTD) saw options trading volume of 23,872 contracts, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares or approximately 75.7% of TTD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $79 strike call option expiring September 29, 2023, with 9,033 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 903,300 underlying shares of TTD. Below is a chart showing TTD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $79 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for MCD options, ASAN options, or TTD options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: Top Stocks Held By Nelson Peltz
Funds Holding TLGT
HSON Videos
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.