Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: MARA, REGN, UBER

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Marathon Digital Holdings Inc (Symbol: MARA), where a total volume of 172,650 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 17.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 52.2% of MARA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 33.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring May 19, 2023, with 14,421 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of MARA. Below is a chart showing MARA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Symbol: REGN) saw options trading volume of 2,797 contracts, representing approximately 279,700 underlying shares or approximately 50.7% of REGN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 552,145 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $1100 strike call option expiring August 18, 2023, with 261 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 26,100 underlying shares of REGN. Below is a chart showing REGN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1100 strike highlighted in orange:
And Uber Technologies Inc (Symbol: UBER) options are showing a volume of 150,948 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 15.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49% of UBER's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 30.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $37.50 strike call option expiring July 21, 2023, with 27,705 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.8 million underlying shares of UBER. Below is a chart showing UBER's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $37.50 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for MARA options, REGN options, or UBER options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
