News & Insights

Markets
LNG

Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: LNG, OXY, OSK

July 13, 2023 — 03:26 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Cheniere Energy Inc. (Symbol: LNG), where a total of 7,336 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 733,600 underlying shares. That amounts to about 46.2% of LNG's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $150 strike put option expiring August 11, 2023, with 1,634 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 163,400 underlying shares of LNG. Below is a chart showing LNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

Occidental Petroleum Corp (Symbol: OXY) saw options trading volume of 50,565 contracts, representing approximately 5.1 million underlying shares or approximately 45.9% of OXY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $62 strike call option expiring July 14, 2023, with 4,917 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 491,700 underlying shares of OXY. Below is a chart showing OXY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $62 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

And Oshkosh Corp (Symbol: OSK) saw options trading volume of 2,168 contracts, representing approximately 216,800 underlying shares or approximately 45.6% of OSK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 475,640 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $90 strike call option expiring July 21, 2023, with 1,002 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,200 underlying shares of OSK. Below is a chart showing OSK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for LNG options, OXY options, or OSK options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Institutional Holders of PSTL
 Funds Holding ALLT
 CELH Historical Stock Prices

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

LNG
OXY
OSK

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.