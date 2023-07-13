Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: LNG, OXY, OSK

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Cheniere Energy Inc. (Symbol: LNG), where a total of 7,336 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 733,600 underlying shares. That amounts to about 46.2% of LNG's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $150 strike put option expiring August 11, 2023, with 1,634 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 163,400 underlying shares of LNG. Below is a chart showing LNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:
Occidental Petroleum Corp (Symbol: OXY) saw options trading volume of 50,565 contracts, representing approximately 5.1 million underlying shares or approximately 45.9% of OXY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $62 strike call option expiring July 14, 2023, with 4,917 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 491,700 underlying shares of OXY. Below is a chart showing OXY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $62 strike highlighted in orange:
And Oshkosh Corp (Symbol: OSK) saw options trading volume of 2,168 contracts, representing approximately 216,800 underlying shares or approximately 45.6% of OSK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 475,640 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $90 strike call option expiring July 21, 2023, with 1,002 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,200 underlying shares of OSK. Below is a chart showing OSK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:
