Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: LNG, DGX, IBM

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Cheniere Energy Inc. (Symbol: LNG), where a total volume of 6,827 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 682,700 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 52.9% of LNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $160 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 1,731 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 173,100 underlying shares of LNG. Below is a chart showing LNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:
Quest Diagnostics, Inc. (Symbol: DGX) saw options trading volume of 5,996 contracts, representing approximately 599,600 underlying shares or approximately 52.4% of DGX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $135 strike call option expiring November 17, 2023, with 2,701 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 270,100 underlying shares of DGX. Below is a chart showing DGX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $135 strike highlighted in orange:
And International Business Machines Corp (Symbol: IBM) options are showing a volume of 24,400 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 52.3% of IBM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $155 strike call option expiring November 17, 2023, with 6,455 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 645,500 underlying shares of IBM. Below is a chart showing IBM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $155 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for LNG options, DGX options, or IBM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: Funds Holding PXJ
ABG Stock Predictions
WPF Options Chain
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.