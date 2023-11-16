Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: LNG, DGX, IBM

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Cheniere Energy Inc. (Symbol: LNG), where a total volume of 6,827 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 682,700 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 52.9% of LNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $160 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 1,731 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 173,100 underlying shares of LNG. Below is a chart showing LNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:

Quest Diagnostics, Inc. (Symbol: DGX) saw options trading volume of 5,996 contracts, representing approximately 599,600 underlying shares or approximately 52.4% of DGX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $135 strike call option expiring November 17, 2023, with 2,701 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 270,100 underlying shares of DGX. Below is a chart showing DGX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $135 strike highlighted in orange:

And International Business Machines Corp (Symbol: IBM) options are showing a volume of 24,400 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 52.3% of IBM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $155 strike call option expiring November 17, 2023, with 6,455 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 645,500 underlying shares of IBM. Below is a chart showing IBM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $155 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for LNG options, DGX options, or IBM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.