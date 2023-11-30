Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: LNG, ABNB, POOL

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Cheniere Energy Inc. (Symbol: LNG), where a total volume of 5,552 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 555,200 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 41.6% of LNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $190 strike call option expiring December 01, 2023, with 1,272 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 127,200 underlying shares of LNG. Below is a chart showing LNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $190 strike highlighted in orange:

Airbnb Inc (Symbol: ABNB) options are showing a volume of 24,393 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.2% of ABNB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $130 strike put option expiring February 16, 2024, with 1,583 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 158,300 underlying shares of ABNB. Below is a chart showing ABNB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:

And Pool Corp (Symbol: POOL) options are showing a volume of 1,239 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 123,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 40.7% of POOL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 304,475 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $360 strike call option expiring April 19, 2024, with 659 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 65,900 underlying shares of POOL. Below is a chart showing POOL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $360 strike highlighted in orange:

