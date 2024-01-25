Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: KFRC, DG, PFE

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Kforce Inc. (Symbol: KFRC), where a total of 551 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 55,100 underlying shares. That amounts to about 50% of KFRC's average daily trading volume over the past month of 110,190 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring February 16, 2024, with 505 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 50,500 underlying shares of KFRC. Below is a chart showing KFRC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:
Dollar General Corp (Symbol: DG) options are showing a volume of 11,216 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.4% of DG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $135 strike call option expiring February 16, 2024, with 2,116 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 211,600 underlying shares of DG. Below is a chart showing DG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $135 strike highlighted in orange:
And Pfizer Inc (Symbol: PFE) saw options trading volume of 181,323 contracts, representing approximately 18.1 million underlying shares or approximately 47.1% of PFE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 38.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25.50 strike put option expiring February 16, 2024, with 13,060 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of PFE. Below is a chart showing PFE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25.50 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for KFRC options, DG options, or PFE options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: Dow Average Annual Return
EDT Videos
BBU Videos
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.