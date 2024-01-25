News & Insights

Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: KFRC, DG, PFE

January 25, 2024 — 03:24 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Kforce Inc. (Symbol: KFRC), where a total of 551 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 55,100 underlying shares. That amounts to about 50% of KFRC's average daily trading volume over the past month of 110,190 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring February 16, 2024, with 505 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 50,500 underlying shares of KFRC. Below is a chart showing KFRC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

Dollar General Corp (Symbol: DG) options are showing a volume of 11,216 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.4% of DG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $135 strike call option expiring February 16, 2024, with 2,116 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 211,600 underlying shares of DG. Below is a chart showing DG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $135 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And Pfizer Inc (Symbol: PFE) saw options trading volume of 181,323 contracts, representing approximately 18.1 million underlying shares or approximately 47.1% of PFE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 38.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25.50 strike put option expiring February 16, 2024, with 13,060 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of PFE. Below is a chart showing PFE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

