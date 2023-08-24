Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: KBR, PLUG, PLTR

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in KBR Inc (Symbol: KBR), where a total of 5,109 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 510,900 underlying shares. That amounts to about 50.2% of KBR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring December 15, 2023, with 5,034 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 503,400 underlying shares of KBR. Below is a chart showing KBR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:
Plug Power Inc (Symbol: PLUG) options are showing a volume of 104,044 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 10.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.4% of PLUG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 21.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring October 20, 2023, with 15,634 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of PLUG. Below is a chart showing PLUG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:
And Palantir Technologies Inc (Symbol: PLTR) options are showing a volume of 365,234 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 36.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.7% of PLTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 79.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $14.50 strike call option expiring August 25, 2023, with 22,333 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares of PLTR. Below is a chart showing PLTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $14.50 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for KBR options, PLUG options, or PLTR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: ETFs Holding CTS
Amgen Stock Split History
CIBR YTD Return
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.