Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: KBR, PLUG, PLTR

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in KBR Inc (Symbol: KBR), where a total of 5,109 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 510,900 underlying shares. That amounts to about 50.2% of KBR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring December 15, 2023, with 5,034 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 503,400 underlying shares of KBR. Below is a chart showing KBR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

Plug Power Inc (Symbol: PLUG) options are showing a volume of 104,044 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 10.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.4% of PLUG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 21.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring October 20, 2023, with 15,634 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of PLUG. Below is a chart showing PLUG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

And Palantir Technologies Inc (Symbol: PLTR) options are showing a volume of 365,234 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 36.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.7% of PLTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 79.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $14.50 strike call option expiring August 25, 2023, with 22,333 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares of PLTR. Below is a chart showing PLTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $14.50 strike highlighted in orange:

