News & Insights

Markets
JPM

Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: JPM, BSX, EPAM

May 09, 2024 — 01:17 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in JPMorgan Chase & Co (Symbol: JPM), where a total volume of 79,118 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 7.9 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 75.4% of JPM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $197.50 strike call option expiring May 10, 2024, with 12,576 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of JPM. Below is a chart showing JPM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $197.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

Boston Scientific Corp. (Symbol: BSX) saw options trading volume of 41,693 contracts, representing approximately 4.2 million underlying shares or approximately 57.1% of BSX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $72.50 strike put option expiring June 21, 2024, with 18,034 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares of BSX. Below is a chart showing BSX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $72.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And Epam Systems, Inc. (Symbol: EPAM) options are showing a volume of 2,697 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 269,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 55% of EPAM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 489,975 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $210 strike call option expiring July 19, 2024, with 506 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 50,600 underlying shares of EPAM. Below is a chart showing EPAM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $210 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for JPM options, BSX options, or EPAM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 NNI Price Target
 Institutional Holders of LUXH
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding MZA

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

JPM
BSX
EPAM

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.