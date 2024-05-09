Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: JPM, BSX, EPAM

Boston Scientific Corp. (Symbol: BSX) saw options trading volume of 41,693 contracts, representing approximately 4.2 million underlying shares or approximately 57.1% of BSX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $72.50 strike put option expiring June 21, 2024, with 18,034 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares of BSX. Below is a chart showing BSX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $72.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Epam Systems, Inc. (Symbol: EPAM) options are showing a volume of 2,697 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 269,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 55% of EPAM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 489,975 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $210 strike call option expiring July 19, 2024, with 506 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 50,600 underlying shares of EPAM. Below is a chart showing EPAM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $210 strike highlighted in orange:
