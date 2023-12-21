News & Insights

Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: JNJ, CTAS, AON

December 21, 2023 — 02:10 pm EST

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Johnson & Johnson (Symbol: JNJ), where a total volume of 36,537 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.7 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 46.3% of JNJ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $175 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 12,340 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of JNJ. Below is a chart showing JNJ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $175 strike highlighted in orange:

Cintas Corporation (Symbol: CTAS) saw options trading volume of 1,783 contracts, representing approximately 178,300 underlying shares or approximately 45.9% of CTAS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 388,230 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $560 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 252 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 25,200 underlying shares of CTAS. Below is a chart showing CTAS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $560 strike highlighted in orange:

And Aon plc (Symbol: AON) options are showing a volume of 5,257 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 525,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.8% of AON's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $330 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 1,274 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 127,400 underlying shares of AON. Below is a chart showing AON's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $330 strike highlighted in orange:

