Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: JEF, MXL, ROKU

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Jefferies Group Inc. (Symbol: JEF), where a total volume of 20,923 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 168.3% of JEF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring September 15, 2023, with 20,062 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares of JEF. Below is a chart showing JEF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:
MaxLinear Inc (Symbol: MXL) saw options trading volume of 22,816 contracts, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares or approximately 147% of MXL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring August 18, 2023, with 4,948 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 494,800 underlying shares of MXL. Below is a chart showing MXL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:
And Roku Inc (Symbol: ROKU) options are showing a volume of 100,947 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 10.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 145.4% of ROKU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $63 strike put option expiring July 28, 2023, with 8,097 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 809,700 underlying shares of ROKU. Below is a chart showing ROKU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $63 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for JEF options, MXL options, or ROKU options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: PK market cap history
AOD Insider Buying
Corning Past Earnings
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.