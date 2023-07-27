News & Insights

Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: JEF, MXL, ROKU

July 27, 2023 — 06:01 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Jefferies Group Inc. (Symbol: JEF), where a total volume of 20,923 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 168.3% of JEF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring September 15, 2023, with 20,062 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares of JEF. Below is a chart showing JEF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

MaxLinear Inc (Symbol: MXL) saw options trading volume of 22,816 contracts, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares or approximately 147% of MXL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring August 18, 2023, with 4,948 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 494,800 underlying shares of MXL. Below is a chart showing MXL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

And Roku Inc (Symbol: ROKU) options are showing a volume of 100,947 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 10.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 145.4% of ROKU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $63 strike put option expiring July 28, 2023, with 8,097 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 809,700 underlying shares of ROKU. Below is a chart showing ROKU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $63 strike highlighted in orange:

