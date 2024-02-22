News & Insights

Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: IRM, JACK, T

February 22, 2024 — 03:19 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Iron Mountain Inc (Symbol: IRM), where a total of 5,609 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 560,900 underlying shares. That amounts to about 44.1% of IRM's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $62.50 strike put option expiring March 15, 2024, with 1,200 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 120,000 underlying shares of IRM. Below is a chart showing IRM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $62.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Jack in the Box, Inc. (Symbol: JACK) options are showing a volume of 1,354 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 135,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.9% of JACK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 308,085 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $85 strike call option expiring June 21, 2024, with 323 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 32,300 underlying shares of JACK. Below is a chart showing JACK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

And AT&T Inc (Symbol: T) options are showing a volume of 179,611 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 18.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.8% of T's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 41.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $16.50 strike put option expiring February 23, 2024, with 26,355 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares of T. Below is a chart showing T's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $16.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for IRM options, JACK options, or T options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

