Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: INTU, VSH, URBN

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Intuit Inc (Symbol: INTU), where a total of 6,602 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 660,200 underlying shares. That amounts to about 48.3% of INTU's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $560 strike call option expiring September 08, 2023, with 291 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 29,100 underlying shares of INTU. Below is a chart showing INTU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $560 strike highlighted in orange:

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (Symbol: VSH) saw options trading volume of 4,135 contracts, representing approximately 413,500 underlying shares or approximately 48.1% of VSH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 858,875 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike put option expiring February 16, 2024, with 3,086 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 308,600 underlying shares of VSH. Below is a chart showing VSH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Urban Outfitters, Inc. (Symbol: URBN) saw options trading volume of 8,833 contracts, representing approximately 883,300 underlying shares or approximately 48.1% of URBN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $33 strike call option expiring September 15, 2023, with 4,602 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 460,200 underlying shares of URBN. Below is a chart showing URBN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $33 strike highlighted in orange:

