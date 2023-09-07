News & Insights

Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: INTU, VSH, URBN

September 07, 2023 — 03:32 pm EDT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Intuit Inc (Symbol: INTU), where a total of 6,602 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 660,200 underlying shares. That amounts to about 48.3% of INTU's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $560 strike call option expiring September 08, 2023, with 291 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 29,100 underlying shares of INTU. Below is a chart showing INTU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $560 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (Symbol: VSH) saw options trading volume of 4,135 contracts, representing approximately 413,500 underlying shares or approximately 48.1% of VSH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 858,875 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike put option expiring February 16, 2024, with 3,086 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 308,600 underlying shares of VSH. Below is a chart showing VSH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

And Urban Outfitters, Inc. (Symbol: URBN) saw options trading volume of 8,833 contracts, representing approximately 883,300 underlying shares or approximately 48.1% of URBN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $33 strike call option expiring September 15, 2023, with 4,602 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 460,200 underlying shares of URBN. Below is a chart showing URBN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $33 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for INTU options, VSH options, or URBN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

