Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: IIPR, HZNP, BASE

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (Symbol: IIPR), where a total of 1,072 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 107,200 underlying shares. That amounts to about 46.7% of IIPR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 229,475 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $90 strike call option expiring October 20, 2023, with 131 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 13,100 underlying shares of IIPR. Below is a chart showing IIPR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:
Horizon Therapeutics plc (Symbol: HZNP) saw options trading volume of 13,653 contracts, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares or approximately 46.4% of HZNP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $70 strike put option expiring October 20, 2023, with 3,001 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 300,100 underlying shares of HZNP. Below is a chart showing HZNP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:
And Couchbase Inc (Symbol: BASE) options are showing a volume of 842 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 84,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.7% of BASE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 188,320 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike call option expiring September 15, 2023, with 159 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 15,900 underlying shares of BASE. Below is a chart showing BASE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for IIPR options, HZNP options, or BASE options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
