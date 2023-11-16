Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: HUM, SHW, BALL

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Humana Inc. (Symbol: HUM), where a total volume of 5,336 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 533,600 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 46.1% of HUM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $520 strike call option expiring November 17, 2023, with 773 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 77,300 underlying shares of HUM. Below is a chart showing HUM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $520 strike highlighted in orange:

Sherwin-Williams Co (Symbol: SHW) saw options trading volume of 7,484 contracts, representing approximately 748,400 underlying shares or approximately 45% of SHW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $250 strike call option expiring November 17, 2023, with 5,350 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 535,000 underlying shares of SHW. Below is a chart showing SHW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $250 strike highlighted in orange:

And Ball Corp (Symbol: BALL) saw options trading volume of 11,214 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 44.5% of BALL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $62.50 strike put option expiring November 17, 2023, with 4,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 400,000 underlying shares of BALL. Below is a chart showing BALL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $62.50 strike highlighted in orange:

