HUM

Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: HUM, SHW, BALL

November 16, 2023 — 02:07 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Humana Inc. (Symbol: HUM), where a total volume of 5,336 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 533,600 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 46.1% of HUM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $520 strike call option expiring November 17, 2023, with 773 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 77,300 underlying shares of HUM. Below is a chart showing HUM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $520 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

Sherwin-Williams Co (Symbol: SHW) saw options trading volume of 7,484 contracts, representing approximately 748,400 underlying shares or approximately 45% of SHW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $250 strike call option expiring November 17, 2023, with 5,350 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 535,000 underlying shares of SHW. Below is a chart showing SHW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $250 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

And Ball Corp (Symbol: BALL) saw options trading volume of 11,214 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 44.5% of BALL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $62.50 strike put option expiring November 17, 2023, with 4,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 400,000 underlying shares of BALL. Below is a chart showing BALL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $62.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for HUM options, SHW options, or BALL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »



BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

