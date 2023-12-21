Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: HUM, MDRX, PYPL

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Humana Inc. (Symbol: HUM), where a total of 11,360 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 61.9% of HUM's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $490 strike put option expiring December 22, 2023, with 1,020 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 102,000 underlying shares of HUM. Below is a chart showing HUM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $490 strike highlighted in orange:

Veradigm Inc (Symbol: MDRX) options are showing a volume of 12,065 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 57.1% of MDRX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $10 strike put option expiring February 16, 2024, with 3,873 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 387,300 underlying shares of MDRX. Below is a chart showing MDRX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

And PayPal Holdings Inc (Symbol: PYPL) options are showing a volume of 101,167 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 10.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 56.8% of PYPL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 17.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $66 strike call option expiring January 05, 2024, with 4,415 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 441,500 underlying shares of PYPL. Below is a chart showing PYPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $66 strike highlighted in orange:

