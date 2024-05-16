News & Insights

Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: HOOD, R, JPM

May 16, 2024 — 03:16 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Robinhood Markets Inc (Symbol: HOOD), where a total volume of 163,665 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 16.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 107.3% of HOOD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 15.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $19 strike call option expiring May 17, 2024, with 16,869 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares of HOOD. Below is a chart showing HOOD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $19 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

Ryder System, Inc. (Symbol: R) saw options trading volume of 3,153 contracts, representing approximately 315,300 underlying shares or approximately 106.4% of R's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 296,285 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $120 strike call option expiring May 17, 2024, with 1,441 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 144,100 underlying shares of R. Below is a chart showing R's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And JPMorgan Chase & Co (Symbol: JPM) saw options trading volume of 88,748 contracts, representing approximately 8.9 million underlying shares or approximately 105.9% of JPM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $202.50 strike put option expiring May 17, 2024, with 7,907 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 790,700 underlying shares of JPM. Below is a chart showing JPM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $202.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for HOOD options, R options, or JPM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
