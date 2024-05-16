Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: HOOD, R, JPM

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Robinhood Markets Inc (Symbol: HOOD), where a total volume of 163,665 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 16.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 107.3% of HOOD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 15.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $19 strike call option expiring May 17, 2024 , with 16,869 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares of HOOD. Below is a chart showing HOOD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $19 strike highlighted in orange:

Ryder System, Inc. (Symbol: R) saw options trading volume of 3,153 contracts, representing approximately 315,300 underlying shares or approximately 106.4% of R's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 296,285 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $120 strike call option expiring May 17, 2024, with 1,441 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 144,100 underlying shares of R. Below is a chart showing R's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

And JPMorgan Chase & Co (Symbol: JPM) saw options trading volume of 88,748 contracts, representing approximately 8.9 million underlying shares or approximately 105.9% of JPM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $202.50 strike put option expiring May 17, 2024, with 7,907 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 790,700 underlying shares of JPM. Below is a chart showing JPM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $202.50 strike highlighted in orange:

