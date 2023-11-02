Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: GS, AMR, ENPH

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (Symbol: GS), where a total of 27,810 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 123.2% of GS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $315 strike call option expiring November 03, 2023, with 1,762 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 176,200 underlying shares of GS. Below is a chart showing GS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $315 strike highlighted in orange:

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc (Symbol: AMR) saw options trading volume of 2,437 contracts, representing approximately 243,700 underlying shares or approximately 120.6% of AMR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 202,000 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $220 strike call option expiring November 17, 2023, with 582 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 58,200 underlying shares of AMR. Below is a chart showing AMR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $220 strike highlighted in orange:

And Enphase Energy Inc. (Symbol: ENPH) saw options trading volume of 74,794 contracts, representing approximately 7.5 million underlying shares or approximately 120% of ENPH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $110 strike put option expiring November 17, 2023, with 3,679 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 367,900 underlying shares of ENPH. Below is a chart showing ENPH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for GS options, AMR options, or ENPH options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.