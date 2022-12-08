Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: GNRC, NVDA, NOW

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Generac Holdings Inc (Symbol: GNRC), where a total volume of 18,057 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 98.6% of GNRC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $210 strike put option expiring December 16, 2022, with 5,043 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 504,300 underlying shares of GNRC. Below is a chart showing GNRC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $210 strike highlighted in orange:

NVIDIA Corp (Symbol: NVDA) saw options trading volume of 450,369 contracts, representing approximately 45.0 million underlying shares or approximately 96.9% of NVDA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 46.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $170 strike call option expiring December 09, 2022, with 49,555 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 5.0 million underlying shares of NVDA. Below is a chart showing NVDA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:

And ServiceNow Inc (Symbol: NOW) options are showing a volume of 9,945 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 994,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 68.5% of NOW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $410 strike call option expiring December 09, 2022, with 1,523 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 152,300 underlying shares of NOW. Below is a chart showing NOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $410 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for GNRC options, NVDA options, or NOW options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.