Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: GM, ON, SBUX

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in General Motors Co (Symbol: GM), where a total volume of 73,579 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 7.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 67.2% of GM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike put option expiring September 15, 2023, with 10,822 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of GM. Below is a chart showing GM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

ON Semiconductor Corp (Symbol: ON) saw options trading volume of 24,542 contracts, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares or approximately 54% of ON's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $96 strike put option expiring September 22, 2023, with 5,339 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 533,900 underlying shares of ON. Below is a chart showing ON's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $96 strike highlighted in orange:

And Starbucks Corp. (Symbol: SBUX) saw options trading volume of 28,644 contracts, representing approximately 2.9 million underlying shares or approximately 53.5% of SBUX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $105 strike put option expiring September 15, 2023, with 5,759 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 575,900 underlying shares of SBUX. Below is a chart showing SBUX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for GM options, ON options, or SBUX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.