Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: GL, AXP, AIZ

American Express Co. (Symbol: AXP) saw options trading volume of 18,039 contracts, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares or approximately 65.2% of AXP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $227.50 strike put option expiring March 22, 2024, with 1,216 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 121,600 underlying shares of AXP. Below is a chart showing AXP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $227.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Assurant Inc (Symbol: AIZ) saw options trading volume of 2,195 contracts, representing approximately 219,500 underlying shares or approximately 64.5% of AIZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 340,280 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $170 strike put option expiring May 17, 2024, with 1,049 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 104,900 underlying shares of AIZ. Below is a chart showing AIZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for GL options, AXP options, or AIZ options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Cheap Healthcare Shares
DOCS Insider Buying
DPTR Videos
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.