Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: GL, AXP, AIZ

March 21, 2024 — 02:06 pm EDT

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Globe Life Inc (Symbol: GL), where a total of 5,717 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 571,700 underlying shares. That amounts to about 69% of GL's average daily trading volume over the past month of 828,660 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $115 strike put option expiring April 19, 2024, with 2,479 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 247,900 underlying shares of GL. Below is a chart showing GL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:

American Express Co. (Symbol: AXP) saw options trading volume of 18,039 contracts, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares or approximately 65.2% of AXP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $227.50 strike put option expiring March 22, 2024, with 1,216 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 121,600 underlying shares of AXP. Below is a chart showing AXP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $227.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Assurant Inc (Symbol: AIZ) saw options trading volume of 2,195 contracts, representing approximately 219,500 underlying shares or approximately 64.5% of AIZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 340,280 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $170 strike put option expiring May 17, 2024, with 1,049 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 104,900 underlying shares of AIZ. Below is a chart showing AIZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:

