Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: FSLR, POOL, AMD

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in First Solar Inc (Symbol: FSLR), where a total volume of 25,589 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 75% of FSLR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $175 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 2,413 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 241,300 underlying shares of FSLR. Below is a chart showing FSLR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $175 strike highlighted in orange:
Pool Corp (Symbol: POOL) options are showing a volume of 2,735 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 273,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 67.5% of POOL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 405,415 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $250 strike put option expiring February 17, 2023, with 1,001 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,100 underlying shares of POOL. Below is a chart showing POOL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $250 strike highlighted in orange:
And Advanced Micro Devices Inc (Symbol: AMD) saw options trading volume of 348,847 contracts, representing approximately 34.9 million underlying shares or approximately 66.9% of AMD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 52.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring January 13, 2023, with 27,726 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.8 million underlying shares of AMD. Below is a chart showing AMD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:
