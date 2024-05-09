Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: FLNG, EQIX, NSSC

Equinix Inc (Symbol: EQIX) options are showing a volume of 3,671 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 367,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50.1% of EQIX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 732,130 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $700 strike put option expiring May 17, 2024, with 302 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 30,200 underlying shares of EQIX. Below is a chart showing EQIX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $700 strike highlighted in orange:
And NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc. (Symbol: NSSC) options are showing a volume of 2,021 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 202,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.4% of NSSC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 417,785 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring May 17, 2024, with 1,753 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 175,300 underlying shares of NSSC. Below is a chart showing NSSC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for FLNG options, EQIX options, or NSSC options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
