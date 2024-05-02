News & Insights

Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: FDX, ABNB, CTAS

May 02, 2024 — 01:51 pm EDT

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in FedEx Corp (Symbol: FDX), where a total of 5,943 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 594,300 underlying shares. That amounts to about 44.4% of FDX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $275 strike call option expiring May 10, 2024, with 2,849 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 284,900 underlying shares of FDX. Below is a chart showing FDX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $275 strike highlighted in orange:

Airbnb Inc (Symbol: ABNB) options are showing a volume of 13,503 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.6% of ABNB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $160 strike call option expiring May 03, 2024, with 1,030 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 103,000 underlying shares of ABNB. Below is a chart showing ABNB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:

And Cintas Corporation (Symbol: CTAS) saw options trading volume of 1,529 contracts, representing approximately 152,900 underlying shares or approximately 42.2% of CTAS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 362,050 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $650 strike put option expiring June 21, 2024, with 585 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 58,500 underlying shares of CTAS. Below is a chart showing CTAS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $650 strike highlighted in orange:

