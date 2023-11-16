Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: ETSY, FIVE, SKYW

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Etsy Inc (Symbol: ETSY), where a total of 22,693 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 55.3% of ETSY's average daily trading volume over the past month of 4.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $75 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 3,214 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 321,400 underlying shares of ETSY. Below is a chart showing ETSY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

Five Below Inc (Symbol: FIVE) saw options trading volume of 4,146 contracts, representing approximately 414,600 underlying shares or approximately 54.7% of FIVE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 758,305 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $180 strike put option expiring December 15, 2023, with 569 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 56,900 underlying shares of FIVE. Below is a chart showing FIVE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:

And SkyWest Inc. (Symbol: SKYW) saw options trading volume of 2,341 contracts, representing approximately 234,100 underlying shares or approximately 54.2% of SKYW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 431,720 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike put option expiring December 15, 2023, with 492 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 49,200 underlying shares of SKYW. Below is a chart showing SKYW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

