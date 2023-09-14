Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: ETNB, GEF, PANW

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in 89bio Inc (Symbol: ETNB), where a total of 4,765 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 476,500 underlying shares. That amounts to about 63.8% of ETNB's average daily trading volume over the past month of 746,930 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring October 20, 2023, with 3,188 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 318,800 underlying shares of ETNB. Below is a chart showing ETNB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:
Greif Inc (Symbol: GEF) saw options trading volume of 765 contracts, representing approximately 76,500 underlying shares or approximately 62.8% of GEF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 121,870 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring September 15, 2023, with 700 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 70,000 underlying shares of GEF. Below is a chart showing GEF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:
And Palo Alto Networks, Inc (Symbol: PANW) saw options trading volume of 26,797 contracts, representing approximately 2.7 million underlying shares or approximately 62.7% of PANW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $240 strike put option expiring October 20, 2023, with 2,584 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 258,400 underlying shares of PANW. Below is a chart showing PANW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $240 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for ETNB options, GEF options, or PANW options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
