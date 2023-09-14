News & Insights

Markets
ETNB

Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: ETNB, GEF, PANW

September 14, 2023 — 03:25 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in 89bio Inc (Symbol: ETNB), where a total of 4,765 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 476,500 underlying shares. That amounts to about 63.8% of ETNB's average daily trading volume over the past month of 746,930 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring October 20, 2023, with 3,188 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 318,800 underlying shares of ETNB. Below is a chart showing ETNB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

Greif Inc (Symbol: GEF) saw options trading volume of 765 contracts, representing approximately 76,500 underlying shares or approximately 62.8% of GEF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 121,870 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring September 15, 2023, with 700 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 70,000 underlying shares of GEF. Below is a chart showing GEF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

And Palo Alto Networks, Inc (Symbol: PANW) saw options trading volume of 26,797 contracts, representing approximately 2.7 million underlying shares or approximately 62.7% of PANW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $240 strike put option expiring October 20, 2023, with 2,584 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 258,400 underlying shares of PANW. Below is a chart showing PANW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $240 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for ETNB options, GEF options, or PANW options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Preferred Stock Notification Service
 SRGA YTD Return
 MRKR Stock Predictions

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ETNB
GEF
PANW

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.