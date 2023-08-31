Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: DOCU, FIVE, CMRE

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in DocuSign Inc (Symbol: DOCU), where a total volume of 28,838 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.9 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 142.8% of DOCU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $270 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 3,761 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 376,100 underlying shares of DOCU. Below is a chart showing DOCU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $270 strike highlighted in orange:

Five Below Inc (Symbol: FIVE) options are showing a volume of 8,687 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 868,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 135.8% of FIVE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 639,810 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $185 strike call option expiring September 01, 2023, with 856 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 85,600 underlying shares of FIVE. Below is a chart showing FIVE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $185 strike highlighted in orange:

And Costamare Inc (Symbol: CMRE) options are showing a volume of 5,769 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 576,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 118.7% of CMRE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 485,940 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $11 strike put option expiring September 15, 2023, with 1,862 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 186,200 underlying shares of CMRE. Below is a chart showing CMRE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $11 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for DOCU options, FIVE options, or CMRE options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.