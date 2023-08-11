Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: DKNG, Z, AMC

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in DraftKings Inc (Symbol: DKNG), where a total volume of 109,967 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 11.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 81.2% of DKNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 13.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $29 strike put option expiring August 18, 2023, with 15,300 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of DKNG. Below is a chart showing DKNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $29 strike highlighted in orange:
Zillow Group Inc (Symbol: Z) saw options trading volume of 19,815 contracts, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares or approximately 76.6% of Z's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $45 strike put option expiring September 15, 2023, with 8,118 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 811,800 underlying shares of Z. Below is a chart showing Z's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:
And AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (Symbol: AMC) options are showing a volume of 293,846 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 29.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 73.8% of AMC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 39.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $4 strike put option expiring September 15, 2023, with 39,451 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.9 million underlying shares of AMC. Below is a chart showing AMC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $4 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for DKNG options, Z options, or AMC options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
