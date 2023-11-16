Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: DIS, HELE, SOFI

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Walt Disney Co. (Symbol: DIS), where a total of 111,314 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 11.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 73.3% of DIS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 15.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 14,673 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of DIS. Below is a chart showing DIS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

Helen of Troy Ltd. (Symbol: HELE) options are showing a volume of 1,809 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 180,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 72.6% of HELE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 249,105 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $120 strike put option expiring November 17, 2023, with 490 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 49,000 underlying shares of HELE. Below is a chart showing HELE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

And SoFi Technologies Inc (Symbol: SOFI) options are showing a volume of 316,772 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 31.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 71.4% of SOFI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 44.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $6 strike put option expiring December 15, 2023, with 55,573 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 5.6 million underlying shares of SOFI. Below is a chart showing SOFI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $6 strike highlighted in orange:

