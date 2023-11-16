News & Insights

Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: DIS, HELE, SOFI

November 16, 2023 — 03:21 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Walt Disney Co. (Symbol: DIS), where a total of 111,314 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 11.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 73.3% of DIS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 15.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 14,673 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of DIS. Below is a chart showing DIS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

Helen of Troy Ltd. (Symbol: HELE) options are showing a volume of 1,809 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 180,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 72.6% of HELE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 249,105 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $120 strike put option expiring November 17, 2023, with 490 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 49,000 underlying shares of HELE. Below is a chart showing HELE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

And SoFi Technologies Inc (Symbol: SOFI) options are showing a volume of 316,772 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 31.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 71.4% of SOFI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 44.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $6 strike put option expiring December 15, 2023, with 55,573 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 5.6 million underlying shares of SOFI. Below is a chart showing SOFI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $6 strike highlighted in orange:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

