Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: DECK, AX, CASH

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Deckers Outdoor Corp. (Symbol: DECK), where a total volume of 1,792 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 179,200 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 62.2% of DECK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 287,895 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $800 strike call option expiring March 15, 2024, with 200 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 20,000 underlying shares of DECK. Below is a chart showing DECK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $800 strike highlighted in orange:
Axos Financial Inc (Symbol: AX) options are showing a volume of 3,860 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 386,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 60.8% of AX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 634,665 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike put option expiring March 15, 2024, with 711 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 71,100 underlying shares of AX. Below is a chart showing AX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:
And Pathward Financial Inc (Symbol: CASH) saw options trading volume of 1,158 contracts, representing approximately 115,800 underlying shares or approximately 56.8% of CASH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 203,740 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring March 15, 2024, with 303 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 30,300 underlying shares of CASH. Below is a chart showing CASH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:
