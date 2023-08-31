Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: CVX, COP, NRG

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Chevron Corporation (Symbol: CVX), where a total volume of 31,435 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 43.8% of CVX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $150 strike put option expiring October 20, 2023, with 4,279 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 427,900 underlying shares of CVX. Below is a chart showing CVX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

ConocoPhillips (Symbol: COP) saw options trading volume of 17,562 contracts, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares or approximately 43.6% of COP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $110 strike call option expiring October 20, 2023, with 3,649 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 364,900 underlying shares of COP. Below is a chart showing COP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

And NRG Energy Inc (Symbol: NRG) options are showing a volume of 11,407 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.8% of NRG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $37 strike call option expiring September 15, 2023, with 10,243 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of NRG. Below is a chart showing NRG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $37 strike highlighted in orange:

