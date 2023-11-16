Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: CROX, FLNG, CHS

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Crocs Inc (Symbol: CROX), where a total volume of 9,078 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 907,800 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 51.8% of CROX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring June 21, 2024, with 1,009 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,900 underlying shares of CROX. Below is a chart showing CROX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:
Flex LNG Ltd (Symbol: FLNG) saw options trading volume of 1,028 contracts, representing approximately 102,800 underlying shares or approximately 50.2% of FLNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 204,830 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring December 15, 2023, with 395 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 39,500 underlying shares of FLNG. Below is a chart showing FLNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:
And Chico's FAS Inc (Symbol: CHS) saw options trading volume of 8,331 contracts, representing approximately 833,100 underlying shares or approximately 49.7% of CHS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $7 strike put option expiring May 17, 2024, with 7,500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 750,000 underlying shares of CHS. Below is a chart showing CHS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7 strike highlighted in orange:
