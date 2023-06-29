Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: CROX, ADBE, TTD

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Crocs Inc (Symbol: CROX), where a total volume of 9,977 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 997,700 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 50.9% of CROX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $115 strike call option expiring July 14, 2023, with 720 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 72,000 underlying shares of CROX. Below is a chart showing CROX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:

Adobe Inc (Symbol: ADBE) saw options trading volume of 27,618 contracts, representing approximately 2.8 million underlying shares or approximately 50.8% of ADBE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $500 strike call option expiring June 30, 2023, with 3,616 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 361,600 underlying shares of ADBE. Below is a chart showing ADBE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $500 strike highlighted in orange:

And The Trade Desk Inc (Symbol: TTD) saw options trading volume of 17,241 contracts, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares or approximately 50.6% of TTD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring July 07, 2023, with 2,556 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 255,600 underlying shares of TTD. Below is a chart showing TTD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for CROX options, ADBE options, or TTD options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.