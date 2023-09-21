News & Insights

Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: CRM, GE, UAL

September 21, 2023 — 03:24 pm EDT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Salesforce Inc (Symbol: CRM), where a total of 26,295 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 46.4% of CRM's average daily trading volume over the past month of 5.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $205 strike put option expiring September 22, 2023, with 1,677 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 167,700 underlying shares of CRM. Below is a chart showing CRM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $205 strike highlighted in orange:

General Electric Co (Symbol: GE) saw options trading volume of 17,216 contracts, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares or approximately 44.8% of GE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $85 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 1,500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 150,000 underlying shares of GE. Below is a chart showing GE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

And United Airlines Holdings Inc (Symbol: UAL) options are showing a volume of 23,427 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.2% of UAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $41.50 strike put option expiring September 22, 2023, with 1,610 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 161,000 underlying shares of UAL. Below is a chart showing UAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $41.50 strike highlighted in orange:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
