Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: CRM, GE, UAL

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Salesforce Inc (Symbol: CRM), where a total of 26,295 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 46.4% of CRM's average daily trading volume over the past month of 5.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $205 strike put option expiring September 22, 2023, with 1,677 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 167,700 underlying shares of CRM. Below is a chart showing CRM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $205 strike highlighted in orange:

General Electric Co (Symbol: GE) saw options trading volume of 17,216 contracts, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares or approximately 44.8% of GE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $85 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 1,500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 150,000 underlying shares of GE. Below is a chart showing GE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

And United Airlines Holdings Inc (Symbol: UAL) options are showing a volume of 23,427 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.2% of UAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $41.50 strike put option expiring September 22, 2023, with 1,610 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 161,000 underlying shares of UAL. Below is a chart showing UAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $41.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for CRM options, GE options, or UAL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.