Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: CRDO, ZS, DOCN

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (Symbol: CRDO), where a total of 7,529 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 752,900 underlying shares. That amounts to about 57.2% of CRDO's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike call option expiring October 20, 2023, with 3,770 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 377,000 underlying shares of CRDO. Below is a chart showing CRDO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:
Zscaler Inc (Symbol: ZS) options are showing a volume of 9,550 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 955,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 56.5% of ZS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $180 strike call option expiring October 20, 2023, with 3,655 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 365,500 underlying shares of ZS. Below is a chart showing ZS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:
And DigitalOcean Holdings Inc (Symbol: DOCN) options are showing a volume of 6,585 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 658,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 56.4% of DOCN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike put option expiring December 15, 2023, with 3,800 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 380,000 underlying shares of DOCN. Below is a chart showing DOCN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for CRDO options, ZS options, or DOCN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
