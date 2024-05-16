Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: COST, NVDA, BA

NVIDIA Corp (Symbol: NVDA) options are showing a volume of 793,481 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 79.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 180.6% of NVDA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 43.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $950 strike call option expiring May 17, 2024, with 58,449 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 5.8 million underlying shares of NVDA. Below is a chart showing NVDA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $950 strike highlighted in orange:
And Boeing Co. (Symbol: BA) saw options trading volume of 116,175 contracts, representing approximately 11.6 million underlying shares or approximately 160.2% of BA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $185 strike call option expiring May 17, 2024, with 12,276 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of BA. Below is a chart showing BA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $185 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for COST options, NVDA options, or BA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
