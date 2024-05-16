News & Insights

Markets
COST

Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: COST, NVDA, BA

May 16, 2024 — 02:23 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Costco Wholesale Corp (Symbol: COST), where a total volume of 54,032 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 5.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 326% of COST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $805 strike call option expiring May 17, 2024, with 7,002 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 700,200 underlying shares of COST. Below is a chart showing COST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $805 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

NVIDIA Corp (Symbol: NVDA) options are showing a volume of 793,481 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 79.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 180.6% of NVDA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 43.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $950 strike call option expiring May 17, 2024, with 58,449 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 5.8 million underlying shares of NVDA. Below is a chart showing NVDA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $950 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And Boeing Co. (Symbol: BA) saw options trading volume of 116,175 contracts, representing approximately 11.6 million underlying shares or approximately 160.2% of BA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $185 strike call option expiring May 17, 2024, with 12,276 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of BA. Below is a chart showing BA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $185 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for COST options, NVDA options, or BA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 JIGB Videos
 RXL Historical Stock Prices
 Funds Holding CAN

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

COST
NVDA
BA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.