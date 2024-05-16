Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: COST, NVDA, BA

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Costco Wholesale Corp (Symbol: COST), where a total volume of 54,032 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 5.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 326% of COST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $805 strike call option expiring May 17, 2024 , with 7,002 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 700,200 underlying shares of COST. Below is a chart showing COST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $805 strike highlighted in orange:

NVIDIA Corp (Symbol: NVDA) options are showing a volume of 793,481 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 79.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 180.6% of NVDA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 43.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $950 strike call option expiring May 17, 2024, with 58,449 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 5.8 million underlying shares of NVDA. Below is a chart showing NVDA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $950 strike highlighted in orange:

And Boeing Co. (Symbol: BA) saw options trading volume of 116,175 contracts, representing approximately 11.6 million underlying shares or approximately 160.2% of BA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $185 strike call option expiring May 17, 2024, with 12,276 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of BA. Below is a chart showing BA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $185 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for COST options, NVDA options, or BA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.